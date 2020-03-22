|
Patricia Schmidt Patricia Maude Schmidt, nee Allen, age 87, born June 29, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL died at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL surrounded by her two sons and daughter. Mrs. Schmidt graduated from St. Teresa Academy in East St. Louis, IL and attended Washington University School of Fine Art in St. Louis, MO. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Mrs. Schmidt was employed at Scott Air Force Base, IL, Detachment 1, 1361 Audiovisual Services as a Graphics Illustrator for 34 years. She was married on September 25, 1954 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in E. St. Louis, IL to Robert Lee Schmidt. Mrs. Schmidt and her husband loved to travel and visited all 50 states and Canada and Mexico. They loved camping and graduated from a tent in 1969 to a 35' Jayco and finally to a 20' self-contained RV that was the pride of their life. They picked the 20' because it was the maximum length allowed on the "Go to the Sun Road" in Glacier National Park. Mrs. Schmidt also was an avid reader, card player and tennis player for 22 years. She also was an ardent hiker and walked many trails in state and national parks. She also was proud of having tackled the Bright Angel Trail alone in Grand Canyon National Park. Mrs. Schmidt had a faith in Jesus Christ that sustained her to the end. Throughout her life she had compassion on the poor and helped anyone she could. She repented of her sins and called upon His name during her last hours and walked confidently into His arms when she took her last breath. Mrs. Schmidt was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, who died on November 24, 2015. They had been married on September 25, 1954, having been together for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Edward and Helen, nee Weese, Allen. Also deceased are a daughter, Karin Claire Ripley, and two grandsons, Geoffrey Robert Schmidt and Joshua Robert Schmidt. Surviving are three of her four children, Geoffrey Schmidt of Belleville, Illinois, Eric (Tina) Schmidt of Smithton, Illinois, and Leah (Jeffrey) Ross of Troy, Illinois. Also, a sister, Judith Hill of Locust Grove, Virginia and a son-in-law, Thomas Ripley of Belleville, Illinois. Surviving also are 11 grandchildren: Aimi (Jim) Hoffarth, Ashley (Bobby) Weidler, Spencer Schmidt, Gabe Kimmel, Sarah Kimmel, Kaylin (Ryan) McGee, Benjamin (Jerrica) Ross, Patricia Ross, Rose Ross, Jennifer Webb and Jessica (Dan) Mull. Surviving also are 17 great grandchildren: Jordan, Zachary and Dylan Hoffarth, Jaxon Schmidt, Landon, Owen and Cael Weidler, Maverick and Holden McGee, Ava and Weston Ross, Grace Marlen and Sophie Saluta, Jocelyn and Allison Mull, and 2 great great grandchildren: Aubrey Beezhold and Serenity Hoffarth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HSHS of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: All services are pending with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020