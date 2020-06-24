Patricia Seybert Patricia Jean, nee Cooper, Seybert, 78, of Lebanon, IL, joined her heavenly father on June 18, 2020, after a battle with dementia. Pat (Sissy as her family called her) was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, IL. Her heart was always in Richview, IL on the family farm. As young children, her family lived in St. Louis, MO, but they soon returned. She attended school in Centralia, where she was a cheerleader and Carnival Queen. The death of her father when she was 12 had a substantial impact on Pat. After the family farm was sold, they moved back to St. Louis where she attended Roosevelt High School. She took private voice lessons and performed at several St. Louis venues, her mother at her side. Married at 18 to an airman, she started her family and eventually had 4 children. Pat was a stay-at-home mom when her children were small, however, she was a restless soul who was determined to make a better life for herself and her children. That determination led her to many different careers including over-the-road trucker during a Teamsters' strike, seamstress for Vanity Fair, meat processing plant co-owner, casino security personnel in Tucson, AZ, registered CNA to care for her mother, and, for the majority of her working years, Hospital Environmental Services management. Environmental Services would take her all over the U.S. and to Turkey working in civilian as well as military hospitals. She was proudest of her brief service in the U. S. Air Force Reserves as part of the flight crew for the 402nd Reconnaissance Squadron, Keesler AFB, MS, aka Hurricane Hunters. After several marriages, she finally met and married her soul mate, Thomas J. Seybert, in 1993. They were together until his death in 2019. Pat was a devout Christian and life-long Republican who was active in her community. She was a past member of Jobe's Daughters and Eastern Star, as well as a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Home, AR, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and participated in many other ministries. Most recently, she was welcomed into Damascus Road Fellowship, Belleville, IL, where her son, Jay, is a music minister. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Seybert; her father, Charles P. Cooper; mother, Mildred, nee Cavic, Cooper; brother, Charles P. "Pete" Cooper; sister-in-law, Joanne, nee Skibinski, Cooper; and grandson, Ian Sean Stogner. Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Dianna (Mark) Stogner; Larra "Cris" (Sam) Tullous; Morris Jay (Rhonda) Hoercher; Shelly (Jennifer) Graham; grandchildren, Aaron (Brittany) Abbott, Adam (Amber) Abbott, Austin (Karen) Abbott, Curtis Johnson, Ryan (Shelby) Stogner, Sydney Stogner, Jaylynn Hoercher, Rhiannon Graham, Diana Graham, Izzy Graham, Verity Graham, Doug (Rebecca) Krause, Ryan Krause, and Jennifer (Mike) Wegener; 16 great-grandchildren; nephew, Charles "Phil" Cooper; and dear friend, Gayle Ghrist. Memorials may be made to Damascus Road Fellowship or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kalmermemorialservices.com. Service: Celebration of Life and Memorial Services to be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Damascus Road Fellowship, Belleville, IL. Details pending. Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.