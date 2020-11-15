1/1
Patricia Sibert
1935 - 2020
August 16, 1935 - November 10, 2020
New Baden, Illinois - Patricia Ann Sibert, 85, of New Baden, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born August 16, 1935 in Mascoutah, the daughter of Herbert and Verene, nee Haas, Mellein. She married Robert A. Sibert April 12, 1984 in Belleville and he survives in Trenton.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Loring Mellein of New Baden, Charles Koepke, Jr. of Sparta, Michael Koepke of Okawville, Patrick (Dana Karch) Koepke of Addieville, James (Melissa) Laughlin of Okawville, Kimberly Baumgartner of Lebanon, and Christine (Stephen) Dunaway of Smithton; a step-son, Ronald (Margaret) Sibert of Kalamazoo, MI; a step-daughter, Linda Fischer of Cleveland, NM; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Roseann (James) Agnew of Belleville; and two brothers, Herbert (Carolyn) Mellein of Liberty, MO and Charles (Mary) Mellein of The Villages, FL.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sons, Craig Mellein and Steven Koepke; and her sister and brother-in-law, Drs. Joan & Elmer Kirchoff.
Mrs. Sibert worked in civil service from 1971 until her retirement in 2004 for over 32 years of service. She was known for her love of baking pies for her coworkers, even getting requests after retirement. She loved music, especially Neal Diamond. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Belleville Area Humane Society and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
