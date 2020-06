SIM - Patricia Marie (Vaux) Sim, 91,passed away Friday, May 29 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, of age-related causes. A service will be held with a celebration of life August 25 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, where she lived with her many friends in her final years. Please join us. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



