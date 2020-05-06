Patricia Skidis Patricia Kay Skidis, age 68, of Cahokia, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Integrity Health Care in Columbia, Illinois, after a battle with congestive heart failure. Patricia was the wife of Ronald Skidis, who preceded her in death. She is survived by sister, Melinda Schwartz of Dupo, Illinois; niece, Meagan Schwartz (Nathan Abernathy) of Millstadt, Illinois; nephew, Michael Schwartz (Beth Albers) of St. Peter's, Missouri; two loving aunts, Aunt Barb and Uncle Hart Collins of Kennett, Missouri, and Clyene Moore of Southaven Mississippi; dear cousin, Vicki Nelson and her dear neighbor and lifelong friend, Betty Atkinson. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Betty Kolwyck; an infant sister in childhood, Jacklyn Kolwyck; and sister, Karen Thompson. Patricia enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, horseback riding, and was a great fan of Elvis Presley. The family has entrusted Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2020.