Patricia Skidis Patricia Kay Skidis, age 68, of Cahokia, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Integrity Health Care in Columbia, Illinois, after a battle with congestive heart failure. Patricia was the wife of Ronald Skidis, who preceded her in death. She is survived by sister, Melinda Schwartz of Dupo, Illinois; niece, Meagan Schwartz (Nathan Abernathy) of Millstadt, Illinois; nephew, Michael Schwartz (Beth Albers) of St. Peter's, Missouri; two loving aunts, Aunt Barb and Uncle Hart Collins of Kennett, Missouri, and Clyene Moore of Southaven Mississippi; dear cousin, Vicki Nelson and her dear neighbor and lifelong friend, Betty Atkinson. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Betty Kolwyck; an infant sister in childhood, Jacklyn Kolwyck; and sister, Karen Thompson. Patricia enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, horseback riding, and was a great fan of Elvis Presley. The family has entrusted Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with arrangements.





