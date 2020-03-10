|
Patricia Snare Patricia A. "Trisha" Snare, age 67, of O'Fallon, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights, MO. She was born July 22, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Ray Dean and Leola Belle (Henry) Adlesperger. She married Howard Eugene "Gene" Snare. He survives. Besides her husband, she is survived by five children: Timm (Trisha) Cory of Manchester, TN, Jason (Traci) Cory of Jacksonville, FL, Lauri (John) Connell of Albuquerque, NM, Becki (Jeff) Peters of Papillion, NE and Noah (Nicole) Laws of Albuquerque, NM; eighteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings and their spouses: Loren Adlesperger, Kent Adlesperger, Kirk Adlesperger, Tarrill Adlesperger and Laura Duskie. Trisha started her life with Jesus at 21 years of age. Her life was directed by her faith from there. Her faith in God and His goodness is what kept her strong and helped her through many hard times, including her battle with lupus and RA. She loved Jesus and loved her family. Throughout her life she thrived on teaching others about the Bible and the love of God. In other seasons, she focused more on her family and home. She enjoyed flowers, plants, crafting, decorating, and especially enjoyed writing. Trisha loved spending time with her grandchildren as they grew. She also liked traveling and eating her husband's cooking. Trisha was the former co-owner of Flowerama in Fairview Heights. She and her husband attended Calvary Chapel in Belleville and Christ Church in Fairview Heights. Memorial contributions can be given to the Lupus Foundation of America. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Visitation: will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rt. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. Funeral: The funeral service will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis MO. Kalmer Memorial Services
