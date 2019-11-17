Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Patricia Swengross


1936 - 2019
Patricia Swengross Obituary
Patricia Swengross Patricia A. Swengross, age 83, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on February 21, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. Patricia was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy, Belleville, IL. She was a sales representative for Alcoa Aluminum in East St. Louis, IL. Patricia later worked at Trade Waste Incineration in Sauget, IL. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and camping. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to "hang out" with all of her grandchildren and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel C. Zittel; her parents, Paul and Marie, nee Couch, Mullane; her sisters, Jean Mullane, Mary Mullane and Cathy Mullane; and her brother, Paul "Skip" Mullane. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, George R. "Sonny" Swengross; her children, Henry P. Zittel (Jane Vogt), Julie M. (Dave) Moss and Chris Zittel; her step-son, Eddie (Karen) Swengross; 8 grandchildren, Nick Stephenson, Emily (Newton) Hall, Kristina Zittel, Eric Zittel, Jenna (Steven) Tess, Nicole Zittel, Tyler (Felicia) Moss, and Grace Moss; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Easton, Faye and Eric. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or to . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Service: Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A procession will leave Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Nick Junker officiating at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
