1/1
Patricia Theresa (Maerz) Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Theresa (Maerz) Patton Patricia Theresa (Maerz) Patton, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 29, 2020 in Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. Pat was born October 28, 1948 in St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Illinois, a daughter of the late Dana J. and Elizabeth Theresa (Gantner) Maerz. She attended St. Paul's Elementary School, Highland Junior High and graduated from Highland High School. After high school, she attended Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio where she graduated in 1970. During her 48 year registered nursing career, she spent most of her first 20 years in Idaho Falls, Idaho where she expanded her career as a trauma nurse spending many years in the Emergency Department at Sacred Heart Hospital which later became Parkview Hospital. She also worked in Ohio, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. Ten of those years we spent in civil service with the Navy in Idaho Falls, the Air Force in Washington State, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Army in Missouri and Tennessee, and at Fort Carson where she retired. She adored her horses, Rascal and Cajun, and her dogs and cat. Pat is survived by her son, William Dana (Michelle) Kremer and granddaughter, Shelby Dana Kremer, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Cecilia Ann Maerz of Seattle, WA; niece, Michelle Bolander (fiance, Roy Renfroe) and her daughter and son; and nephew, Andrew (Jennifer) Messerli and his daughter and son. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and love of her life for more than 25 years, Jack Patton; and sister, Mary Catherine (Curtis) Messerli. Services: Services and interment in the Cheyenne National Cemetery will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in Pat's memory may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved