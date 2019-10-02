Home

Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Patricia Tuttle Patricia A. Tuttle nee Green 77 of Columbia, IL., born January 11, 1942 in Lisbon, ND., passed away on September 29, 2019 at Mercy South. St. Louis, MO. Preceded in death by her parents Engval & Agnes (Nelson) Green, a sister-in-law Kaye Green. Surviving are her husband of 60 years Gaylen J. Tuttle, her children Mark (Mary) Tuttle of Fargo, ND., Robert Tuttle of Terre Dulac, MO., Dwight (Cherie) Tuttle of Columbia, IL., Timothy (Kelly) Tuttle of Smithton, IL., Trevor (Melissa) Tuttle of Barnhart, MO., Darren (Kaye) Tuttle of Valmeyer, IL., Jennifer Tuttle of Eldon, MO. 1 brother Donald Green of Enderlin, ND. 1 sister Verna (Mark) Wurzer of Fargo, ND. 22 grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She was a dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church (Youth Ministry) Online condolences may be expressed at braufh.com Service: Memorial gathering will be on Thursday October 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Services will begin at 12:30 pm with Reverend Ron Chase officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery. St. Louis, MO. Patricia final request was to be cremated.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
