Patricia Venable Obituary
VENABLE- Patricia A. Venable, 65, of Granite City, IL passed away at 9:45 a.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at home with her family. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Apostolic Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Pontoon Beach, IL with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Granite City, IL. Professional services entrust to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
