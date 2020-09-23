Patricia Wandling

Patricia Ann Wandling Patricia (Pat) Ann Wandling, née Steiner, 79-years old, of Collinsville, Il, born March 26, 1941, in East St. Louis, Il, passed on September 16, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, with some of her family members present. Pat graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School in East St. Louis in 1958. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Illinois State University in 1961. She earned her master's degree in Media Specialty in 1981 from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. All the while, she was working at the junior high school and transporting her children to their many extracurricular activities. She played an integral role in all of her children's activities as their biggest supporter and encourager. Her strong passion for educating and assisting children was shown by her 24-year career as a Media Specialist at North Junior High School in Collinsville, Il. She continued her love and support of assisting children and adults with a 15-year career as a Prevention Specialist with Chestnut Healthcare Systems in Maryville, Il. Pat positively influenced many adults and children throughout her life with her knowledge and incredible insight. She was a member of the Business of Professional Women and was the President of the organization in 1976. She was a member of the American Library Association and emphatically enjoyed attending the association's yearly convention, even after she retired from teaching. For a significant portion of her life, Pat enjoyed participating in the election process as a St. Clair County Election Judge. Pat, like her mother, deeply loved her spouse, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and all her friends. She would help anyone, or any animal, who needed help. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband to countless Super Bowls. She also enjoyed spending time and traveling with her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Pat loved shopping and dining at restaurants with her friends. She was an avid book reader. Her love for reading influenced not only her children and grandchildren to become voracious readers themselves, but also many of her former students. She was a supporter of many causes, both human and animal. As a symbol of hope and change, Pat had a special appreciation for butterflies and could always be found wearing a butterfly symbol. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54-years, Charles Wandling, who she met in 1962, and her parents, Charles and Michaelina, née Dus, Steiner.Pat is survived by her children, Brian (Janet) of Evansville, IN, Michael (Diane) of Mishawaka, IN, and Diane (Richard) of Sasebo, Japan; her grandchildren, Jonathon (Tawne) Wandling, Jacqui (fiancé Megan) Wandling, Audrey Wandling, Luke Danjanic, Thomas Wandling, and Roman; her great-grandson, Witten Wandling; and her brother, Dr. Kenneth (Lorah) Steiner. Also surviving are her cousins, nephews, nieces, and her beloved cat, Mickey. Pat's family and friends will miss her tremendously. Every once in a while, close your eyes and remember the laughs, the smiles, the unconditional love, the understanding, the wisdom, and the moments you shared with Pat. Then, open your eyes to smile and realize that she is still with you. Please do not mourn the loss of Pat, instead celebrate her life. Despite the unique circumstances, try to spend as much time with your loved ones as possible and do not take any moment for granted. Snap as many pictures as possible, visit your friends and family, and live in the moment, because we never know when we will say goodbye to someone. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Details for the visitation and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.