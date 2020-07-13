Patricia Whelan Patricia Ann Whelan nee Heizer, 87, of Columbia, Illinois, found peace in the arms of Angels on July 10, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her husband of sixty-nine years, Cletus Whelan and four children: Michael (Janice) Whelan, James (Vicki) Whelan, Jan (Bill) Walsh and Gene (Pam) Whelan. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Shannon (Ted)Haney, Julie (Phil) Klazynski, Carrie (Tony) Egizi, Andy (Cheryl) Whelan, Matt (Jessica) Whelan, Lori Soukup, Liz (Ben) Ramey, Byron (Katie) Walsh, Jared (Sarah) Walsh, Dylan (Sarah) Walsh, Madison, Savanna, and Sam Whelan, as well as eighteen great-grandchildren. Her brother, Arnold Heizer, resides in Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth (Shea) Heizer, and seven siblings: Emily (Leo Hayden), Lewis Heizer (Lorraine), Margaret (Charles Fadler), Charles Heizer, Leo (Sally) Heizer, Richard (Dorothy) Heizer, Donald (Marie) Heizer , as well as granddaughter, Erin K. Whelan and grandson, Jack Whelan. Pat loved to travel, bowl, and dance. She often cooked chicken and dumplings for her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was always ready for a game of cards with family and friends. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, Illinois. Memorials can be sent to the Immaculate Conception CEAC Building Fund. Visitation: is will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Braun Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Service: A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, IL., with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Private graveside service with immediate family will be held after Mass.