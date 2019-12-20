Home

Patricia Wilson Obituary
Patricia Ann Wilson Patricia Ann Wilson, nee Walsh, 75, of Belleville, IL, born November 13, 1944, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Marka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL. Mrs. Wilson worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital as a ward clerk. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Marie Wilson, in infancy; her parents Frank T. Walsh, Sr., and Blanche C., nee Maedge, Walsh; four brothers, Ronald A., Robert L. and Earl L. Walsh, and Ardell (Shirley) Walsh; and five sisters, Dorothy Matt, Virginia Riley, Shirley Riedel, and two in infancy. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Michael D. Wilson, Sr., whom she married on July 3, 1965; a son, Michael D. Wilson, Jr. of Festus, MO; a daughter, Paula Rae Wilson of Belleville, IL; her adoring grandchildren, Abigail and Samantha Wilson, who were the lights of her life; a brother, Frank T. Walsh, Jr. and many dear nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private family burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019
