|
|
Patrick Donovan Patrick L. Donovan, 79, of Summerfield, IL, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Patrick was born February 24, 1940. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Gunner's Mate First Class. Patrick was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, and cooking. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Sam, and Patrick will be sorely missed by all whom loved him. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Evelyn F. (nee Culver) Donovan; brothers, John F. Donovan Jr., James J. Donovan, and Anthony P. Donovan; and niece, Karen Donovan. Surviving are his siblings, Sue McGary of Lebanon, IL and Mike (Gayle) Donovan of Lebanon, IL; nephews, Kyle Donovan, Joshua Donovan, David James, Keith James Anthony James, Steven Donovan, and Randy Donovan; and niece, Elizabeth Smith. Memorials may be made to the website at woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:30 PM at the Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM at the funeral home with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020