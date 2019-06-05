Patrick Hagarty Patrick John Hagarty, 66, of O'Fallon, IL, born February 17, 1953, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Hagarty attended Assumption Catholic High School, East St. Louis, IL, and graduated from Belleville Township High School East. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union 392 and worked as an iron worker for more than 26 years. Patrick was a member of the Shiloh Eagles and the O'Fallon Moose. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. "Jack" and Dolores M., nee Champ, Hagarty; one brother, Donald Hagarty; his sister-in-law, Paula Hagarty; and his mother-in-law, Patricia Stricker. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Linda Jo, nee Stricker, Hagarty, whom he married on March 11, 1983; two sons, Curtis (Kimberly) Hagarty of Troy, IL, and Corey (Katelyn) Hagarty of Collinsville, IL; one daughter, Casey (Josh) Skelton of Caseyville, IL; four grandchildren, Addison, Parker and Easton Hagarty, and Lena Skelton; seven brothers, Michael Hagarty of O'Fallon, IL, Gary (Pam) Hagarty of Mount Olive, IL, Jack (Anette) Hagarty, Timothy (Laura) Hagarty, and Kenneth Hagarty, all of Belleville, Daniel (Cathy) Hagarty of Kane, IL, and Kevin Hagarty of O'Fallon, IL; his father-in-law, Joseph Stricker of O'Fallon, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mick (Sue) Coulson of Kearney, MO, and Dave (Tracy) Stricker of Fairview Heights, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The ALS Association or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary