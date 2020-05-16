Patrick Louis Kish Patrick Louis Kish, 65, of Columbia, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on May 13, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born on October 17, 1954 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL and was the son of the late Albert George and Betty Ann Schmidt Kish. He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Kish and sisters-in-law Rubymaria Kish and Nancy Kish, brothers-in-law Steve Stahlmann and Kenneth Settle and special Aunt Pearl Schmidt Mueller. Patrick was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and Gibault Catholic High School, Class of 1972 and also attended SIU Edwardsville. Pat was a former manager of Al's Cleaner's in Columbia and later spent nearly 38 years as a press operator, fabricating conveyor belting at Beltservice Corporation in Earth City, MO. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, George R. Kutterer Council 6165 Knights of Columbus, was an avid reader, and loved the Columbia Public Library. He is survived by 5 brothers: Dennis (Elaine), Michael (Jeanne), Thomas, Steven(Debbie), and Albert Jr. (Patresa) Kish; and 4 sisters: Mary (John) Olsson, Susan (Lou Kissing) Settle, Margaret (James) Burns, and Joanne (John Briggs) Stahlmann. Patrick was a favorite uncle to nephews: Jeff (Devon), Jared, Andrew, Ben, Tim (Sunni), Dan, Alex, and Casey Kish, Samuel and David Olsson, Joshua Burns and nieces: Janna (Chris) Jackson, Amy (Tim) Meyer, Andrea (Todd) Biske, Kristi ( Mike) Stuart, Beth Kish, Courtney (Frank) Ortner, Emily (Chet) Waver, Anna, Naomi, and Eve Olsson, Nicole, Rebecca, and Lucy Settle, Stephanie, Jessica (Raul Perez), and Emma Burns; and great nephews and nieces Cameron and Nathan Uhrlock, Liliana and Lathe Kish, Parker Castagnera, Mitch (Jessica) and Abbie Meyer, Elena, Spencer, and Maria Biske, Shawn Michael and Joey Stuart, Brendan and Ethan Gamble, Thomas, Chloe, Parker, A.J., Logan and Delilah Kish, Rosie and Ellie Waver, Lillith Settle, Amelia and Cynthia Buettner. He is also survived by beloved Aunt Florence (the late Uncle Louis) Kish, Uncle Richard (Aunt Sue) Schmidt and Aunt Julie Schmidt Gregory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eugene J. Schorb Immaculate Conception Parish Fund for Catholic Education, the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activities Center Fund, Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo, Illinois or the Columbia Public Library. Patrick's family would like to thank his family at Beltservice Corporation, Fr. Carl Scherrer, Dr. Greco and Siteman Cancer Center, Heartland Hospice, the Leesman - Lawlor Funeral Home, all his friends at The Garden Place, Jim Whelan, Tracy Halstead, and his loving sister Maggie Burns who ministered to his every need. Service: Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Thanksgiving Mass celebrating Patrick's life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, October 17 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



