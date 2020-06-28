Patrick Lubus Patrick Michael Lubus, 28, of Sauget, Illinois, formerly of Lake Ozark, Missouri, born January 7, 1992 in Osage Beach, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Touchette Regional Hospital, Centreville, Illinois. Patrick was a member of the Laborers' Union Local 100 of Caseyville, IL. He loved to play golf and enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams - the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Mary Bernice "Niecie" Lubus. Surviving are his daughter, Ireland Elizabeth Niecie Lubus of Sauget, IL; his mother, Kimberly Delaney of Sauget, IL; his father, Gene (Julie Hammond) Lubus of Lake Ozark, MO; his fiancee, Carly Dawe of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; his grandmother, Janice Delaney of Sauget, IL; his grandfather, Terry (Danelle) Delaney of Belleville, IL; two uncles,Patrick (Cindy) Delaney of Sauget, IL and John (Margo) Lubus of St. Louis, MO; and his beloved pet "Smokey". He was also a dear cousin and friend. Service: A private cremation will be held with a Celebration of Life Service to be planned at a later date.