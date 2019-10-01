|
Patrick Gerald Ward Patrick Gelad Ward, 67, was born January 29, 1952 and passed away September 26, 2019. He lived a full and interesting life. His stay on this earth was not long enough. Sometimes we lose a loved one and the void of their physical presence is heart wrenching. We are left with memories, advice and love that you gave us. He is so deeply loved and so dearly missed. Until we meet again my friend on the dark side of the moon. Breath WE LOVE YOU!! Arragements handled by the Herr Funeral Home Collinsville IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019