ALFELDT- Patsy Sue Alfeldt, 76, of Marissa, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-8 and at Oakdale Presbyterian Church in Oakdale, IL on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10-11am. Services will be held at Oakdale Presbyterian Church in Oakdale, IL on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will be held in the Elkton Cemetery in Elkton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 17, 2019