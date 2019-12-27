Home

Patsy Ann Mordis Obituary
Patsy Mordis Patsy Ann Mordis, 65, of Collinsville, born March 22, 1954 to the late Roy Edward and Mildred Ruth (nee Malcolm) Lawson passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. Patsy is survived by her children, Angela Mordis- Leonard; Pamela (Dwayne) Mordis-Estes; Michael (Karen) Mordis; grandchildren, Josie Reid (Keenan); Joshua Reid (Lindsey); Jacob (Desiray) Mordis; Jarod (Emma) Estes; Jocelyn Estes; Jaxson Estes; Jordan Mordis; Jacey Mordis; Justin Mordis; great-grandchildren, Janelle, Jadelyn and Justyce Smith; JD Reid; Aubrey and Lazlyn Mordis; siblings, Donna Rogers; Roy Lawson; Tina Hasty; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her sister Barbara Nesbit. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the at . Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Memorial Service: 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating. www.herrfuneral.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
