Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Patsy Howton


1937 - 2019
Patsy Howton Obituary
Patsy Howton Patsy J. Howton age 82 of Granite City passed October 24, 2019 at her home. Born July 9, 1937 in Clinton Illinois daughter of William Lewis and Pearl Peerman Lewis The homemaker mother was also employed for many years at American Steel (17 years) as a laborer And was all so Licensed Practical Nurse. Was married to Robert Howton who passed 1994 and to Kenneth Eaker who passed 2005 Survived by her children Gary Eaker of Granite City, David (Judith) Eaker of O'Fallon Il., Bruce (Laurie) E. Moline Il,: 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren . Sister Shirley VanGennip of Jackson Mo many nieces and nephews Preceded by Sister Dorlis Eaker, Kay Riley, Jame McDanile brothers Earl Lewis, Delbert Lewis, Robert Lewis, and John Lewis, daughter in law Gail Eaker Memorials BJC Hospice and American Diabetes Association Visitation: Visitation Sunday October 27, 2019 1-5 PM at Thomas Saksa funeral home 2205 Pontoon Rd. Granite City. Funeral: Funeral on 1 PM Monday October 28, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home. Burial Sunset Hill Memorial Estates Edwardsville Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Homes
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 26, 2019
