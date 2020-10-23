Patsy Lalich

October 21, 2020

Granite City, Illinois - Patsy Ruth Lalich 86 of Granite City IL went to be the Lord on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Gateway Hospital.

She was born in Granite City IL, July 2, 1934, to George & Cindy Moore (nee McKinney).

Patsy was married to Steve Lalich on September 2, 1961 at Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents George & Cindy Moore (nee McKinney) husband Steve Lalich, siblings Ronald & Wanda Sutherland (nee Moore), Bill & Debra Moore, George & Evelyn Moore, and Lindell Moore, and daughter in law Laura Lalich (nee Gantt).

Patsy is survived by son Michael Steven Lalich (Granite City), Grandchildren: Rachael Alayne Lalich & Megan Elizabeth Lalich (Granite City), and Sister: Carol & George Bodi (nee Moore) (Alton). As well as many nieces and nephews and family.

She enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking with and for her family.

Viewing for Patsy will be Tuesday October 27, 2020, 12 noon with Funeral mass at 1pm at Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church 1910 Serbian Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63104.

Burial will be Mount Hope Cemetery in Saint Louis, MO.

Memorials can be made to the church.

Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL.





