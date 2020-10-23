1/1
Patsy Lalich
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Lalich
October 21, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Patsy Ruth Lalich 86 of Granite City IL went to be the Lord on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Gateway Hospital.
She was born in Granite City IL, July 2, 1934, to George & Cindy Moore (nee McKinney).
Patsy was married to Steve Lalich on September 2, 1961 at Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents George & Cindy Moore (nee McKinney) husband Steve Lalich, siblings Ronald & Wanda Sutherland (nee Moore), Bill & Debra Moore, George & Evelyn Moore, and Lindell Moore, and daughter in law Laura Lalich (nee Gantt).
Patsy is survived by son Michael Steven Lalich (Granite City), Grandchildren: Rachael Alayne Lalich & Megan Elizabeth Lalich (Granite City), and Sister: Carol & George Bodi (nee Moore) (Alton). As well as many nieces and nephews and family.
She enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking with and for her family.
Viewing for Patsy will be Tuesday October 27, 2020, 12 noon with Funeral mass at 1pm at Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church 1910 Serbian Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63104.
Burial will be Mount Hope Cemetery in Saint Louis, MO.
Memorials can be made to the church.
Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Eastern Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
You will be missed love always
Heather Hancock
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved