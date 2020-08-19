Patsy Ralls Patsy Ruth Ralls, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born March 2, 1928 in Granite City, a daughter of the late William and Grace (Wilson) Kindle. She married Halden Eugene Ralls Sr. on November 11, 1946 in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on August 31, 2004. She was a loving and faithful homemaker and a member of the former Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of sewing, gardening and tending to her many flowers. Her beloved husband, daughters and son were her life and she cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Patsy has trusted in God throughout her life and knows that He was with her all of her life. She is survived by four grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron and Charity Wrigley of Collinsville, Jamie and Jamie Mitcherson of Granite City, Michelle and Scott Wilson of Granite City and Jennifer Seago of Granite City; eight great grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Branden, Nash, Tristan, Haleigh, Jenna Rose and Ricki; a brother and sister- in-law, Phillip and Beth Kindle of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Hoffman and Alice Underhill; a son, Halden Eugene "Buddy" Ralls Jr.; four sisters, Ola Mae Munzert, Lucille Nichols, Esther Beck and Thelma O'Dell and three brothers, Irvin, Donald and Robert Kindle. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Service: In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, August 20, 2020 with Reverend Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.