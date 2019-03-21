Resources More Obituaries for Patti McMath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patti McMath

Obituary Flowers Patti J. McMath Patti McMath, nee Sauer, 70, of St. Jacob, IL, born February 7, 1949, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Highland, IL. Patti retired from Anheuser Busch Brewing Company, St. Louis, MO. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Coburn; her parents, Charles A. and Janette C., nee Graesser, Sauer; a sister, Karen E. Isselhardt; and a brother, John "Jack" Sauer. Surviving are her husband, Edward "Ed" Coburn of St. Jacob, IL; a daughter, Carri (Aaron) Sigler of Highland, IL; a brother, Charles A. Jr. (Caroline M.) Sauer of Summerfield, FL; a brother-in-law, James C. Isselhardt; three nieces, Christine C. (Christopher) Rose, Lori E. (Timothy) Miller, and Cindi L. (Craig) Colbert; a nephew, Charles (Barbara) Sauer; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Father Gene Neff officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019