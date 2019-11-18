|
|
Patti Prusa Patti Prusa, 67, passed away at 2:17pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born on May 23, 1952, in Alton, the daughter of the late Edward and Phyllis (Moffett) Baker. She married Jim Prusa on May 24, 1975, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Jamie and Mike Schneider of Troy, a sister and brother in law: Sandy and Steve Hobbs of Florence, Alabama, a brother: Tommy Baker of Richmond, Kentucky, a sister in law: Marla Baker of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends. Patti was formerly employed at Mercantile Bank in St. Louis. She then worked for twenty six years for the Illinois State Police where she was a supervisor in the telecommunications department. She enjoyed bowling, shopping, always had a smile of her face, and she enjoyed taking care of others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Jim Baker. Memorials are suggested to the or to the and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements entrusted to Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2019