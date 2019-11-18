Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patti Prusa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Prusa


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patti Prusa Obituary
Patti Prusa Patti Prusa, 67, passed away at 2:17pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born on May 23, 1952, in Alton, the daughter of the late Edward and Phyllis (Moffett) Baker. She married Jim Prusa on May 24, 1975, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Jamie and Mike Schneider of Troy, a sister and brother in law: Sandy and Steve Hobbs of Florence, Alabama, a brother: Tommy Baker of Richmond, Kentucky, a sister in law: Marla Baker of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family and friends. Patti was formerly employed at Mercantile Bank in St. Louis. She then worked for twenty six years for the Illinois State Police where she was a supervisor in the telecommunications department. She enjoyed bowling, shopping, always had a smile of her face, and she enjoyed taking care of others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Jim Baker. Memorials are suggested to the or to the and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements entrusted to Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -