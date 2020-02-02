|
Patty Edwards Patty Kay Edwards, 65, of Belleville, IL, born December 26, 1954, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Patty started her career in banking with Associated Bank, formerly Illini Federal, then First Financial Bank where she spent more than 30 years as a teller, banker, checking department manager, and teller supervisor manager. She later worked at FCB as a banker for 12 years before retiring in 2018. She was dedicated to her customers, greeting them with a warm smile and always remembering their names. Patty made lifelong friends with many co-workers she met through the years. They fondly remember her for her sense of humor, quit wit and fun personality. She loved shared trips to sunny beaches and outlet malls and found it hard to miss a craft fair. Patty was warmly known as a wonderful mother to her rescue cat, Bear. Bear would keep her company while she created beautiful cross-stitched items or became the master of crossword puzzles. She was most recognized as a truly dedicated St. Louis Cardinal's baseball fan! She loved going to games, cheering them while watching on TV, and she certainly had her favorite players. She touched many lives and will always be so warmly remembered. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred B. Edwards; and her mother, Doris E., nee Alred, Edwards. Surviving are her brother, Larry E. (Elizabeth) Edwards of Oakland, CA; two nieces, Rebekah Edwards and Amanda Edwards; and a great-niece, Georgiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Strays of Monroe County, to the Belleville Area Humane Society, or to the Belleville Public Library. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. According to Patty's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Service: A celebration of Patty's life is to be held at a later date, also per her wishes.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020