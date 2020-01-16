Home

Patty Fulton Patty Jean Fulton, born April 5, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL, to the late Phyllip and Gladys (nee Beers) Pyle passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Granite City, IL. In addition to her parents, Patty is preceded in death by her husband, Martin J. Fulton Jr.; son, Martin J. Fulton III; grandson, Martin J. Fulton IV; sisters, Phyllis Sahr; Arlene Rhodes; and great-granddaughter Anna Christian. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Judy (Steven) Silvey; sons, Stephen (Chris) Fulton; William Fulton; grandchildren, Kelly (Joe) Silvey Lillibridge; Rebecca Silvey; Elizabeth Fulton; John Fulton; Jessica Fulton; great-grandchildren, Julian Lillibridge; Fiona Lillibridge; and one great-grandchild due in June. She is also survived by her brother, Phillip Pyle, as well as many friends and extended family. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at jdrf.org or 1807 Park, I-270 Suite 110, St. Louis, MO 63146. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com. Service: In honor of her wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020
