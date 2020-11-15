1/1
Paul A. Kloess
1929 - 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Paul Anthony Kloess, 91, of Belleville, IL, born May 6, 1929, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Mr. Kloess worked as an operating engineer with Local #520 for many years before his retirement. He was a member and past president of the Southside Improvement Association and served as a precinct committeeman. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a lifetime member of the VFW. Paul was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, boating, and camping. He loved to cook and bake and was good at both. Paul enjoyed bowling and belonged to many leagues over the years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecilia, nee Fohl, Kloess; and a brother, Bernard (Laverne) Kloess.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, MaryB Stella, nee Ezell, Kloess, whom he married on January 15, 1955; a son, Stephen (Lauren) Kloess of Smithton, IL; a daughter, Jean (David) Eagan of Belleville, IL; three grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Thompson, Eric (Victoria) Kloess, and Jesse (Brooke) Kloess; six great-grandchildren, Ava, Edith, Jonah, Madison, Jackson, and Harrison; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
November 14, 2020
Mary B and family,
I am so sorry to hear about Paul's passing. He was such a good man! Know that you are in my heart and prayers at this time.
Pat Bassler Miller
Pat Bassler Miller
Friend
