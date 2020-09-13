1/1
Paul B. Schanz Paul B. Schanz, 73, of Mascoutah, IL born June 1, 1947 in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Paul was a retired area supervisor with American Greetings and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester H. and Delores M., nee Vahlkamp, Schanz, two brothers, William, in infancy and Donald Schanz, two sisters, Carol Bell, Debbie Scroggins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving are his wife, Cindy A., nee Martin, Schanz who he married in Mascoutah, IL on Oct. 31, 1969; three sons, Jeffery (Melissa) Schanz of Okawville, IL, Jamie (Jody) Schanz of Mascoutah, IL, Jeremy (Angela) Schanz of Freeburg, IL; seven grandchildren, Allison, Brendan, Colton, Jacob, Jenna, Austin and Katelyn Schanz; seven siblings, Charlie (Sue) Schanz, Richard (Cindi) Schanz, Mark (Patti) Schanz, Barb (Mark) Potts, Nancy Schanz, Sylvia (Joe) Seper, Janice (Gary) Gould; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doris Andres, Linda (Richard) Sanders, Janice Zotz, Carl Bell; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Mascoutah Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 68, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the church and observe social distancing. VISITATION: From 9 to 11 AM Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in Holy Childhood Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
