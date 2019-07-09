Home

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
View Map
Paul Barnett Obituary
Paul Barnett Paul Tillman Barnett, 54, of Madison passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Jersey County, IL. He was born February 24, 1965 in Granite City to Phil Tillman and Betty Jane (nee: Willman) Barnett. He was employed at the family owned business of Barnett Termite and Pest control in Madison. He is survived by his mother, Betty Barnett of Madison, IL; two sons, Paul Alan Lucas Barnett of Ellington, MO and Dylan Tillman Barnett of Granite City; four grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Bonnie) Barnett of Collinsville and Rickey Barnett of Pontoon Beach and three sisters, Linda (Harold) Barnett of Elizabeth, KY, Verna (John) Gall of Madison and Shirley (James) Crain of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil T. Barnett and a brother, Phil E. "Gene" Barnett. Visitation: will be from 11a.m-1p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Funeral: services will follow visitation at 1pm at funeral home on Friday July 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estate in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by WOJSTROM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019
