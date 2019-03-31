Paul James Berowski Paul James Berowski, 72, of New Athens, IL; born on June 25, 1946 in Kansas City, MO, died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home. He moved to Belleville, IL on March 12, 1948, when he was adopted by loving parents, John and Dorothy, nee Ott, Berowski, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Nollau. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judith K., nee Nollau, Berowski. His sons, Scott (Tammy Cross) Berowski of Irondale, MO, and Mark (Stephanie) Berowski of Smithton, IL. His grandchildren Christopher Berowski of Farmington, MO, Alex Berowski of Smithton, IL and Allison Berowski of Smithton, IL. His mother-in-law, Mabel Nollau of Freeburg, IL, his sisters-in-law, Barbara Aumann of Mesa, AZ and Mary (Charles) Kujawski of Hecker, IL. Nephew, Charlie Kujawski of Hecker, IL and niece, Dr. Jennifer Steinbaugh of Waterloo, IL. Also survived by numerous cousins. Paul Berowski retired in 2002 from New Athens School District #60 after 34 years of service as a German teacher, English teacher and High School Principal. His passion for travel took him first to Germany and then on to many countries in Europe and later to Peru and Brazil. He and Judy also enjoyed frequent trips to Florida beaches and camped in some of the most beautiful national parks in the USA. Paul attended St. Agatha Catholic Church where he previously taught PSR classes. He was always active with his sons, both as a soccer coach and various Scouting positions. In retirement Paul was a member of New Athens Rotary and volunteered in transport at Memorial Hospital. Memorials may be made to , St. Agatha Catholic Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com Visitation: Friends may call at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Prayer service will be held on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.) and on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019