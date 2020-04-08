Home

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Paul Bohn Paul J. Bohn, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Monday, April 06, 2020, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Thursday, August 25, 1932, in Summerfield, IL, the son of John and Luella (nee Monken) Bohn. On Saturday, May 13, 1961, he married Betty E. Bohn nee Stewart at Trenton, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 1994. He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; Automotive Local 777 - District 9 of the Machinists Union; Lee Iten Post #439- American Legion, Highland, IL; Knights of Columbus #1580, Highland; Highland Pistol and Rifle Club; Silver Creek Bow Hunters; Okaw Valley Muzzle Loaders; Hardee's BS Club. Mr. Bohn was born in Summerfield, IL and attended Summerfield Grade School. He graduated from Lebanon Community High School and then worked on the family farm until serving with the United States Army from 1954-1956. He worked for many years as a mechanic with truck lines in St. Louis, retiring from Yellow Freight System. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends. Survivors include Sister - Eloise M. A. Bohn, Trenton, IL; Brother - John G. Bohn, Summerfield, IL; Nieces and Nephews - Many; Great Nieces & Nephews - Many; Special Friend - Sandra F. Landert, nee Gindler, Greenville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents John G. Bohn and Luella A. Bohn; Wife - Betty E. Bohn, nee Stewart; Son - Stewart Paul Bohn. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or . Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Service: A Private Services will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
