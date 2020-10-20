1/1
Paul Buneta Jr.
1943 - 2020
Paul Buneta, Jr.
August 28, 1943 - October 15, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Paul H. Buneta, Jr., age 77, of Collinsville, IL, born on August 28, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
Paul was a self-employed motorcycle mechanic; and was a member of the Bootleggers M C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Jessie, nee Beckback, Cook.
Paul is survived by his former wife, Georgia Buneta of Collinsville, IL; his children, Kathleen (Norbert) Bond of Collinsville, IL, Crystal (Tim) Atwood of Collinsville, IL, Paula Hasenstab of Belleville, IL, Paul (Vickie) Buneta, III of Collinsville, IL, Don (Sondra) Buneta of Collinsville, IL, Terry "Scooter" (Lisa) Buneta of Collinsville, IL, Jerry (Dawn) Buneta of Caseyville, IL, Bruce (Sara) Buneta of Collinsville, IL, Brandy (D.J.) Fyke of Centralia, IL, and Mindy (D.J.) Johnson of Collinsville, IL. He has 31 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral services will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL with Johnny Maples officiating. Interment at St. Clair Memorial Park, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
