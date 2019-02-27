Paul Daggett Paul Daggett, 97, passed away February 19, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Paul was born on November 27, 1921 to the late Ernest and Hessel (Lutes) Daggett in Clubb, MO. He married the love of his life, Norma P. (Heinlein) Daggett, on June 28, 1948 in Des Arc, MO. Sadly, he only got 56 years with her until her passing. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was also preceeded in death by his daughters Shirley Gunter, Flo Keeling, Rosemary Daggett, and Elaine Daggett. He is survived by his brother Winston Daggett, his son Robert Daggett, his grandchildren Todd Gunter, Kimberly (John) Frawley, Laura (Tom) Blanton, Gary Holloway, Shane (Marty) Heskett, Trina (Matt) Gross, Jessica (Anthony) Miller, and Carlie Daggett. His great-grandchildren Cole Frawley, Paige Frawley, and Kinley Daggett. His great-great-grandchild Bryson Frawley. Paul was a decorated veteran. He proudly served in WWII after enlisting on December 3, 1943. He received 3 bronze service stars for each of the following capaigns: Northern France, Central Europe, and Normandy. He was also part of the campaign that captured Big Bertha. He was honorably discharged on December 27, 1945. He was a very generous person and always gave to any charity. He was also a lifetime member of the United Transportation Union. He was recently awarded his 75th year membership pin. He was proud of his work with the Terminal Railroad. Paul was devoted to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially the Molson-Coors company who made his favorite beer, Keystone Light. He enjoyed telling his stories and taking a 'nip' of beer or burbon. He was a great connoisseur of the three B's bourbon, bacon, and beer. Memorials can be made to donors choice of charity. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Will be held at Noon on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights, IL. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.



