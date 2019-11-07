|
Paul Dinga Paul Dinga, 97, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, September 15, 1922 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Delmar Gardens in St. Louis, MO. Paul was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL and served in WWII in the U.S. Navy on the USS Guardfish and a member of the Local 392 Ironworkers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine "Becky", nee Beckman, Dinga; sons, Dennis and Kenneth Dinga, parents, John and Bridgett Isabelle, nee Bella, Dinga; and beloved brothers and sisters. Surviving are his grandchildren, Lori (Joe Renner) Dinga of Belleville, IL, Tracy Lake, of Belleville, IL, Angie Spross of Austin, TX, Amy (Greg) Parrott of St. Louis, MO, Kimberly (Dan) Vogel of Millstadt, IL; great-grandchildren, Colton, Mary, Erin, Emily, Jacob, Leah and Maelyn. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Signal Hill Lutheran Church, or s. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jon Hemler officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019