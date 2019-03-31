Paul Dennis Paul E. Dennis, 87, of Vernon, FL, formerly of Mascoutah, IL, born July 30, 1931, in Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, FL. Paul Eugene - he was only called Eugene when he was in trouble - was raised in the farmlands of Missouri and could only be described as "scrappy" from a very young age. He worked alongside his parents in a variety of jobs from the ripe old age of 5. Paul attended school when he wasn't working and at the age of 16, joined the United States Marine Corp. The military became Paul's career during which he served tours in Korea and Vietnam. Paul ultimately joined the United States Air Force where he served until he retired. Paul was a proud father who was able to see all his children attend and graduate from college, which was his lifelong dream. He loved playing golf with his wife and dear friends, who will tell you he never met a stranger and always had a smile to share. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alma Dennis, and one son, Kevin Dennis. Surviving are his wife, Somchit Dennis, nee Eamsaard of Vernon, FL; three daughters, Kathleen Goetter (David) of Belleville, IL, Carol Dennis of Portland, OR, and Joy Patton (Tom) of Mt. Juliet, TN; three grandchildren, Christopher Goetter (Allison), Jarod Goetter (special friend Lindsay), and Karis Patton; one brother, Dan Dennis (Cindy) of Lawson, MO; and dear friends, Jim and Kobkul Baker of Enterprise, AL. In Paul's honor, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to s Foundation. Services: Funeral services were held for Paul on March 25, 2019, in Chipley, FL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nashville, TN.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary