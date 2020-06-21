Paul Falbe

FALBE- Paul Martin Falbe, 89 of St. Jacob, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. In celebration of Paul's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral services will be held after the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lang Street in Maryville with Fr. Joseph Havrilka as celebrant. Burial will follow with military rites at Lake View.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store