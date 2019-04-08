Resources More Obituaries for Paul Gendron Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Gendron

Obituary Flowers Paul E. Gendron Paul Gendron, 91 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. Paul was born on April 21, 1927 in Thebes, IL; the son of the late Vivien and Esther (Lesare) Gendron. Paul was an inspector at A.O. Smith and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Paul was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Granite City and in his free time he enjoyed his days of working puzzles, wood carving and bicycling. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored. Paul is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Carol J. (McClendon) Gendron, whom he married on December 25, 1955; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Kelly of Orange Park, FL, Lori (Tom) Messina of Maryville, IL, Paula (Dave) Kwaitkowski of Granite City, IL, Penny Prengel of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Ian Kelly, Alison (Caleb) Hancock, Natalie Messina, Leslie (Dave) Anderson, Alex (Ashlee) Kwaitkowski, Kimberly Kwaitkowski, Scott (Liz) Prengel, Daniel Prengel; great-grandchildren, Forrest Hancock, Claire Kwaitkowski, Ted Kwaitkowski, Theodora Prengel, Thomasin Prengel; sister, Rosemarie (Bill) Johnston. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother; Louis Gendron; sister, Marylee Cruse; son-in-law, Dave Prengel. Memorial donations are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or the . Visitation: will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Paul's life, visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9-10a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2100 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City. Funeral: service to be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Hale officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.



