1/1
Paul Grimm
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Grimm
July 18, 1931 - October 30, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Paul Grimm, 89, of Waterloo, Illinois, born July 18, 1931, in Waterloo, Illinois, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri.
Paul was a retired machinist from Cobak Tool and Dye in St. Louis. He was also a retired stock car racer (but was still an avid enthusiast). He was a member of the Machinist Union District 9 of St. Louis, MO. In his spare time Paul enjoyed going to auctions. Paul was an U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William and Mary, nee Stockel, Grimm; two brothers, Daniel and David Grimm; four sisters, Annie Grimm, Esther Wagner, Sarah Gesiriech, and Mary Kelley.
Surviving are children, Victoria Jaeger of Columbia, IL, Mary Grimm of Belleville, IL, William Grimm of Charlotte, NC, Susan Phelps of Tucson, AZ, and Don (Leisa) Grimm of Edwardsville, IL; a brother, John (Peggy) Grimm; five sisters, Ruth Elmore, Regina Russo, Martha Dolios, Elizabeth Able, and Teresa Henderson; eight grandchildren, Lacy Barban, Tracy Maul, Korena Minton, Christina Karr, Paul Covey, Eli Phelps, and Chad and Ryan Grimm; and nine great grandchildren. Paul was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved