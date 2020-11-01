Paul Grimm
July 18, 1931 - October 30, 2020
Cahokia, Illinois - Paul Grimm, 89, of Waterloo, Illinois, born July 18, 1931, in Waterloo, Illinois, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri.
Paul was a retired machinist from Cobak Tool and Dye in St. Louis. He was also a retired stock car racer (but was still an avid enthusiast). He was a member of the Machinist Union District 9 of St. Louis, MO. In his spare time Paul enjoyed going to auctions. Paul was an U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William and Mary, nee Stockel, Grimm; two brothers, Daniel and David Grimm; four sisters, Annie Grimm, Esther Wagner, Sarah Gesiriech, and Mary Kelley.
Surviving are children, Victoria Jaeger of Columbia, IL, Mary Grimm of Belleville, IL, William Grimm of Charlotte, NC, Susan Phelps of Tucson, AZ, and Don (Leisa) Grimm of Edwardsville, IL; a brother, John (Peggy) Grimm; five sisters, Ruth Elmore, Regina Russo, Martha Dolios, Elizabeth Able, and Teresa Henderson; eight grandchildren, Lacy Barban, Tracy Maul, Korena Minton, Christina Karr, Paul Covey, Eli Phelps, and Chad and Ryan Grimm; and nine great grandchildren. Paul was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.