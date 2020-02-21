|
Paul Hargrove Paul David Hargrove, Sr, 72, born September 6, 1947 in Oceanside, CA, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in New Athens, IL with his family by his side. He worked for 31 years as a boilermaker out of Boilermakers Local 27 in St. Louis, MO. He was also a member of the New Athens Sportsmen's Club and the Midstate Bass Anglers. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Clarence E. and Patricia (Savoy) Hargrove and 1 brother; Buddy R. Hargrove. He is survived by his wife; Paulette (Moore) Hargrove whom he married on January 29, 1965 in E. St. Louis, IL, 3 children; Paul D. (Leslie) Hargrove, Jr., Michelle R. (John) Merlenbach and Mike (Kim Maki) Hargrove all of New Athens, IL, 2 brothers; Ronnie (Linda) Hargrove of Woodriver, IL and Mike (Gina) Hargrove of CA, 2 sisters; Pollyanna Buneta of AZ and Lynda (Don) Rivard of AZ, 1 sister-in-law; Mary Ann Burgess of Collinsville, IL, 7 grandchildren; Hailey (Sean Hill) Hargrove, Aaron Kreher, Andy (Ashley) Kreher, Sonni (Randy Ahne) Merlenbach, Chase Merlenbach, Paige (Chris) Salger and Phylica Lang, and 7 great grandchildren; Landon Kreher, Ean Kreher, Peyton Kreher, Bentley Kreher, Joanna Hill, Brysen Ahne and Cameron Lang. Memorials may be made to the or to the donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilshuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020