Paul Harpole Paul H. Harpole, 75 of Fairview Heights, Illinois died peacefully on June 5, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. Born on October 3, 1943 in Mathiston, MS, he was the son of Presley H. Harpole and Edna (Brooks) Gregory. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his former wife, Grace Harpole, his sister Mary Ann (Charlie) Guokas and brothers Lyman Wayne Carter and Brian Harpole. Paul is survived by his former wife, Diann (Paul) Staley, his children: John Harpole of Rolla, MO, Paula Cripps of High Ridge, MO, Tony Harpole of Fairview Heights, IL and Kristy (Jeff) Wittlich also of Fairview Heights, IL; his brothers: Deryl Ross of Gilbertsville, KY, Dan Harpole of Red Bud, IL and Michael Harpole of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) Isaacs of Shelbyville, KY, Jakob Wittlich (Collette Grandison) of Waterford, MI, Courtney Shields of High Ridge, MO and Meghan Wittlich of Fairview Heights, IL, his great-granddaughter Reese Isaacs and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. Paul loved his children and grandchildren very much and cherished the time he spent with them. Paul was the owner of Paul H. Harpole Truck Service, Inc. of Belleville, IL and in his free time he enjoyed boating, golfing, camping and spending time with his friends and family. Service: Friends may call from 4pm-8pm Sunday June 9, 2019 at Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL and again from 10am-11am on Monday June 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11am at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www. creasonfuneralhome.com



