Paul Jackson Paul Donald Jackson, 91, of Cahokia, IL., born July 14, 1928 in Leadwood, MO., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Cerro Copper and Brass in Sauget, IL. and was a member of Missionary Baptist Church in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia (Michael) Ries; his parents, Jacob and Velma Jackson; a sister, Jean Sago; a brother, Bobby Jackson; and a grandson, Jeremiah McManis. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Delores Jackson, nee Gentry; his children, Paul Michael Jackson of Cahokia, IL., Joseph (Debra) Jackson of Belleville, IL., Cathy Grater of South County, MO., Barbara (Eric) Doerfler of Barnhart, MO., Deborah (James) McManis of Springfield, MO., and Linda Jackson of Cahokia, IL; a brother, Earl (Ruth) Jackson of Waterloo, IL. his grandchildren, Michael (Karen) Ries, James Ries, Michael (Misty) Jackson, Kendal Grater, Crystal Grater, Scott Grater, Nicholas Collins, Bethany Swiney, Naomi (Kim) Eckhoff, Ryan Swiney, Kaisha McManis, Caleb McManis, and Christopher McManis; his great grandchildren, James (Kimberly) Yount, Stephen Sousoncie, Kyle Ries, Rafael Cortez, Isidro Cortez, Aydrix Jackson, Dexter Gulick, Arianna Eckhoff,and Emberlee McManis; and a great great granddaughter, Lily Yount. Paul was also a dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Service: Friends may visit from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the church, with Pastor Tony Ya officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019