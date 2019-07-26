|
|
Paul LaBrier Paul M. LaBrier, 52, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, April 4, 1967, in Belleville, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Life Care Center of St. Louis in St. Louis, MO. Paul was a former Director of Operation for Ideal Aviation Inc. He was a member of Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Surviving are his wife, Stephanie LaBrier; parents, Cordell and Pamela, nee Winter, LaBrier of Millstadt, IL; father-in-law, Frank Cumberland of Belleville, IL; mother-in-law, Daureen Cumberland of Belleville, IL; children, Taylor M. LaBrier of Fairview Heights, IL, Deanna (Jacob) Roseke of O'Fallon, IL, and Michaela LaBrier of Shiloh, IL; sister, Justine (Michael) Eisemann of Millstadt, IL; nieces, Alyssa Stirrup, and Olivia Stirrup. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Edgemont Bible Church or . Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Edgemont Bible Church with Rev. Doug White officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 26, 2019