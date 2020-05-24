Paul Landgraf Paul J. Landgraf age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Paul was born December 3, 1946 in Mishawaka, Indiana. On November 14, 1970 in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he married Maria Elena Rivera-Concepcion, his life-long partner of 49 years. Paul served in the United States Air Force for nearly 25 years. After retiring from the Air Force in 1991, Paul worked at Washington University in St. Louis for 29 years. Paul is survived by his wife Maria, brother John Landgraf and his wife Rhonda of Goshen, Indiana, son Steven Landgraf of St Charles, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Mcpheron-Landgraf and two grandchildren, Kaden and Grayson Landgraf and six nieces Danielle, Holly, Amy, Susan, Cheryl and Carol. No services will be held at this time, but contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's, Diabetes foundation, or cancer treatment organization of your choice.