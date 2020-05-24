Paul Landgraf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Landgraf Paul J. Landgraf age 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Paul was born December 3, 1946 in Mishawaka, Indiana. On November 14, 1970 in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he married Maria Elena Rivera-Concepcion, his life-long partner of 49 years. Paul served in the United States Air Force for nearly 25 years. After retiring from the Air Force in 1991, Paul worked at Washington University in St. Louis for 29 years. Paul is survived by his wife Maria, brother John Landgraf and his wife Rhonda of Goshen, Indiana, son Steven Landgraf of St Charles, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Cecelia Mcpheron-Landgraf and two grandchildren, Kaden and Grayson Landgraf and six nieces Danielle, Holly, Amy, Susan, Cheryl and Carol. No services will be held at this time, but contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's, Diabetes foundation, or cancer treatment organization of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved