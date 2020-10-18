1/1
Paul Lanter
1933 - 2020
Paul Lanter
August 24, 1933 - October 15, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Paul J. Lanter, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 24, 1933 in Mascoutah, IL died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL.
Paul was a retired grain farmer and a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL and various organizations.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius J. and Louise B, nee Wilhelm, Lanter, two sisters, Helen Reeb, Alice Korte, one brother, Joseph Lanter, three brothers-in-law, Norman Kistner, Frank Korte, Raymond Reeb, and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Lanter.
Surviving are one sister, Lucille Kistner of Waterloo, IL and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E Church St, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Funeral: Respecting Paul's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 15, 2020
Paul you were a persistent teacher. You set the example for us to keep learning, keep growing, keep giving, be faithful, be humble, do good. Thank you for helping show us the way amidst much uncertainty. May you rest in God's eternal peace.
Ken & Nicole Lanter
Family
October 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in peace Uncle Paul.
Ron Lanter
