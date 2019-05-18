Paul McAdams Paul E. McAdams, 64, of Belleville, IL, born January 2, 1955, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Paul attended Belleville Township High School West and graduated in 1973. He joined the Navy on May 16, 1986 and retired on May 31, 2006, after 20 years of service. He was last stationed at NAS Whidbey Island Navy Base in Oak Harbor, WA. He enjoyed playing bingo with his sister, dining out, fishing, and tinkering with small appliances and motors. He loved his furry friends, had a good heart, and was kind to everyone he met. Paul joins his wife, Valerie, nee Brooks, McAdams; his parents, Allan and Eleanor, nee Behnan, McAdams; and a brother-in-law, Mack Schmitt, in heaven Surviving are his three children, Gavin, Megan, and Shaylyn; a grandson, Logan; a sister, Janet Schmitt; a brother, David (Marilyn) McAdams; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019