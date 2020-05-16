Paul McLaughlin Paul Gilbert McLaughlin Col. Ret. USAF, 86, of O'Fallon, IL passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Paul was born December 27, 1933 in Springfield, OH. He was a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. Paul was a member of Belleville, IL VFW Post 1739, the Reserve Officers Association in Alabama where he was state commander, and a life member of Military Officers Association of America. He was very devoted to Boy Scouts of America for over 70 years achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and earning the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope Awards. After retiring from U.S. Air Force, Paul worked as an administrator of St. Louis University's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation, and Technology where they had contracts with the Federal Aviation Administration. He had also served as a former principal of a middle school in Ohio and an instructor and past board member of the American Red Cross. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Pearl (nee Hughes) McLaughlin. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn McLaughlin nee Grilliot of O'Fallon, IL; children, Paul R. (Stefanie) McLaughlin of O'Fallon, IL and Terri A. (Anthony) Wyman of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Devin Wyman, Hunter Wyman, Nicolas McLaughlin, Madison Wyman, Kirsten McLaughlin, Alexander McLaughlin, Peyton Wyman, and Emery Wyman; and cousins, Patty Beard and Connie Campbell. Memorials can be made to GSLAC, 4568 W. Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 with the memo IL NESA Scholarship Fund or VFW Post 1739, 5301 W. Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Enon Cemetery in Enon, OH.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2020.