Paul Mulligan Paul Louis Mulligan, 95, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, February 21, 1925, in Centreville, IL passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Paul was a retired carpenter and a member with Carpenter's Union #169 in East St. Louis. He was a 1942 graduate of East St. Louis High School. Paul served in the World War II as a Navy Gunner on the USS Brough, Destroyer Escort and discharged in 1946 as a Seaman First Class. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #8677, Caseyville, IL and American Legion Post. Paul was an avid reader, sudoku problem solver, and golfer with six holes in one and shot his age in his sixties, seventies and eighties. He was preceded in death by his, first wife, Blanche Marie, nee Naylor Mulligan, wife, Dorothy Alice, nee Shaw, Mulligan; son, James A. Mulligan; parents, James Edward and Anna, nee Andrees, Mulligan; brother, Eugene Mulligan, Joseph Mulligan, Edward Mulligan, Arthur Mulligan and Martin Mulligan; sisters, Catherine Henties, Ellen Barber, Dorothy McPherson and Alma Mulligan. grandson, Timothy Daniel Mulligan. Surviving are his daughters-in-law, Florence A. Mulligan of Columbia, IL, Helen Costello and Patricia Mulligan; sister, Anna Mae Fahrner; granddaughters, Elizabeth Reynolds, Janette Powell, Tammy Vernier, Shannon (Steve) Colberg, Colleen Slater, Jennifer (Josh) Hubler, grandson, John Costello III, other great-grandchildren & great great-grandchildren, 22 nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to V.F. W. Post #8677 or American Legion. Funeral: Private family interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.