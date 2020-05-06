Paul Parsons Paul Dale Parsons, 87, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. at his residence. Dale was born October 20, 1932 In Dayton, OH to Paul Leslie & Doris Alma (Knight) Parsons. He married Marlene Starr on May 25, 1984 in Edwardsville, IL. She survives and resides in Collinsville, IL. Also surviving are his children, Bruce S. Parsons of Lutherville, Maryland and Diane E. Parsons of St. Louis, Missouri; grand-childen, Brandon M. Parsons, Hunter J. Parsons and Spencer J. Parsons; great-grandson, Dakota Parsons; and brother, Jerry W. (wife, Sandy) Parsons of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jack K. (wife, Judy) Parsons. Dale worked For Borden Ice Cream Plant in St. Louis, Missouri for many years. He then went to work and later retired from Schnucks Market and Mid-State Dairy. Dale loved to fish, golf and enjoyed traveling alongside his dear wife, Marlene. Above all else, Dale cherished his family and the time he could spend with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations in Dale's name may be made to Siteman Cancer Center or to the American Lung Association. Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2020.