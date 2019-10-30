|
|
Paul Riley Paul Joseph Riley, age 84, of O'Fallon, born February 1, 1935 in East St. Louis, Ill., passed peacefully on Monday evening, October 28, 2019, surrounded by his family, all holding hands together, while celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. Paul grew up in East St. Louis, graduating from Central Catholic High School. Soon after graduation, Paul enlisted in the US Marine Corps, and served 3 years, including 18 months in Japan. He was a proud US Marine veteran. He was one of the earliest students (#50 on his student ID card) to attend Southern Illinois University's metro-east campus. Paul and his family were active in the local Knights of Columbus Council 4239, where Paul was a Fourth Degree Knight, Past Grand Knight, Past District Deputy, and worked Bingo for over 40 years. He volunteered with Special Olympics and was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a life member of the American Legion and O'Fallon Sportsmen's Club. Paul worked as a salesman, and for the past 25 years, he spent time building the family business, Teklab. He loved working with his children. Paul was a devoted family man, never missing his grandchildren's sporting events, chorus concerts, or dance recitals. He loved the Riley family tradition that started when he was a young boy of going to Soulard Market every Christmas Eve and also the Riley Clan float in the Belleville A.O. Hibernian parade celebrating his family's Irish heritage. He enjoyed travelling, camping, and spending time at his Florida condo. Paul was proud of his family, his Catholic faith, and his St. Clare Parish He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Scott and Mary Ethel, nee Villier, Riley; and his siblings Walter, Ed, George, and Marie; brother-in-law Hubert Williams, nephews John Biegler and John Smith. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia "Jennie," nee Williams, Riley, of O'Fallon, whom he married October 28, 1961 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in East St. Louis; his five children Mary (Tony) Lynn of Highland, Ill., Jim (Heather) Riley of St. Jacob, Ill., Tom (Julie Meier) Riley of Shiloh, Ill., John (Kristy) Riley of O'Fallon, Ill., and Kathleen (Kevin) Wilson of Swansea, Ill.; his grandchildren Kelly (Matt) Senci, Emily (Robbie) Yakel, Joseph and Patrick Riley, Jake and MaKenna Baxter, Andrew and Nicole Riley, Corey, Kara, Kyle, Jacob, and John Paul Wilson, Anna and Sara Riley; and two great-grandchildren Logan and Lyla Senci. Memorial donations are suggested to Special Olympics, St. Clare Catholic Church, or Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, and again after 10 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the church, immediately prior to mass. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the church with Rev. James Deiters presiding. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019